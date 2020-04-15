COVID-19: 17 new positive cases in Karnataka, 65-year-old dies in Chikkaballapur
As many as 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of cases in the state to 277, including 75 discharged and 11 deaths, the state government said on Wednesday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:06 IST
As many as 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of cases in the state to 277, including 75 discharged and 11 deaths, the state government said on Wednesday. Of the 17 new cases, nine are workers of a pharmaceutical company in Mysuru, the government stated.
Meanwhile, a 65-year-old from Chikkaballapur, who had tested positive for COVID-19, lost his life on Wednesday. "He was referred to a Bengaluru hospital with complaints of H1N1 positive, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease with obstructive sleep apnea and a past history of diabetes and hypertension," the government stated. (ANI)
