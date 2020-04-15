Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow brings in coronavirus travel permits, queues follow

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:12 IST
Moscow brings in coronavirus travel permits, queues follow
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Moscow introduced a travel permit system on Wednesday to help it police a lockdown meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, a move that initially created traffic jams and long queues of people wanting to use the metro.

The system's introduction coincided with a record daily rise of 3,388 in the number of confirmed cases of the virus, taking the nationwide tally to 24,490. The coronavirus response center said 198 people had now died, an overnight rise of 28. Moscow, the worst-hit region, has imposed a city-wide lockdown, ordering its 12.7 million residents not to leave home except to buy food, get urgent medical treatment, or walk the dog.

From Wednesday, any Moscow resident traveling by car or public transport must show a permit in the form of a machine-readable QR code or a series of numbers to justify their travel. On Wednesday morning, photographs circulating on social media showed queues of hundreds of people standing close to one other in masks as they tried to enter the city's metro stations.

Sergei Sobyanin, Moscow's mayor, wrote on social media that the queues had been caused by police officers checking permits. He said he had asked police to prevent such crowds from forming in the future. "The queues have been eliminated. Work has been normalized. But in the future, it will be necessary to move on to automated control. We'll think about how to do this," wrote Sobyanin.

Traffic police have also set up checkpoints on roads coming in and out of the Russian capital and said they will not let anyone pass without a permit. There were reports of large traffic jams forming as a result.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Pompeo says China did not give Americans access when needed the most

China did not give Americans access when it was needed the most in the beginning, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, demanding answers and transparency from Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Pompeo also critici...

29 killed in two attacks in restive eastern

Twenty-nine people have been killed in two attacks in eastern DR Congo, a region in the grip of militia violence, officials said WednesdayCODECO assailants attacked the people of the village of Koli while they were asleep, killing 22 civili...

Lockdown 2.0: Money and jobs gone, stranded migrants desperate to return home

Migrant labourers who leave their villages in search of work during non-agricultural months are stranded in cities across India, leaving their families fearful that their harvest-ready crops will wither and die on the stalks and push them d...

MP govt to deposit Rs 1,000 in migrant labourers' accounts: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that Rs 1,000 would be credited in the accounts of the migrant labourers who are stranded in other states, amid the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the sprea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020