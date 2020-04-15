Left Menu
Development News Edition

First four positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in SANDF

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Surgeon General said three of the cases were in the Western Cape, while the fourth was recorded in Gauteng.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:46 IST
First four positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in SANDF
“None of these members are uniformed members nor members deployed in support of the SAPS. It is imperative to note that the military community is bigger than the South African National Defence Force (SANDF),” read the statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Surgeon General of the South African National Defence Force says the SANDF has recorded its first four positive cases of the COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Surgeon General said three of the cases were in the Western Cape, while the fourth was recorded in Gauteng.

"None of these members are uniformed members nor members deployed in support of the SAPS. It is imperative to note that the military community is bigger than the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)," read the statement.

The military community is inclusive of dependants of the serving, retired soldiers and others eligible for care by the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS). All COVID-19 cases are treated and managed as per the COVID-19 prescribed protocol.

Frontline workers, among them emergency medical teams, nurses, doctors, porters and soldiers patrolling the townships, have been issued with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), the Surgeon General said.

"Other preventative measures include thermal screening, hand sanitizing and wearing of surgical masks by Department of Defence personnel. In addition, the SA Military Health Service continues with the COVID-19 awareness campaign by educating DOD members on the correct use of the surgical masks, maintaining good basic hygiene principles and social distancing," said the SANDF in the statement.

The SANDF said it has also identified quarantine and isolation facilities for the military community in preparation for the envisaged overflow in military hospitals and sickbays.

These facilities are the Department of Defence establishments with accommodation capacity in all provinces.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

No community transmission in India so far, there have been some local outbreaks: Health Ministry.

No community transmission in India so far, there have been some local outbreaks Health Ministry....

Govts decision to allow opening of manufacturing units in rural areas will help export sector: FIEO

Exporters body FIEO on Wednesday said the governments decision to resume factory operations in rural areas would help in opening of about 80-85 per cent of the manufacturing gradually and augmenting supply which will bring exports back on t...

Coronavirus: 6 senior officers appointed to tackle COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

The Odisha government has appointed six senior bureaucrats for containment of COVID-19 in three zones here after the state capital emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus cases, a senior official said. Of the total 60 persons who have tested po...

12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, 8 are from Jaipur

The total number of cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan reached 1046 with 12 new cases reported on Wednesday. The Rajasthan Health Department said, 12 more COVID-19 positive cases reported on Wednesday. Eight from Jaipur, one each from Dausa,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020