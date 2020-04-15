UN in Nigeria sends ventilators, medical supplies to support COVID19 response
This consignment was handed over to the Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria & PTF Members in Abuja by the UN Resident Coordinator today.Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:59 IST
A shipment of ventilators & other essential medical supplies procured by the United Nations System in Nigeria to support the Govt's #COVID19 response arrived at Namdi Azikwe Int'l airport today. This consignment was handed over to the Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria & PTF Members in Abuja by the UN Resident Coordinator today.
(With Inputs from APO)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
- COVID19
- ventilators
- medical supplies
ALSO READ
UN in Nigeria taking COVID-19 response measures for crisis-affected people
UN and partners in Nigeria working to reduce spread of COVID-19 in IDP camps
Haryana Police arrests 3 Nigerians from Delhi with 2.4 kg heroin
3 Nigerian nationals held with 2.4 kg heroin from Delhi
Nigerian man shot dead for flouting virus lockdown