Left Menu
Development News Edition

Geneva baby's arrival shows life goes on amid coronavirus chaos

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:45 IST
Geneva baby's arrival shows life goes on amid coronavirus chaos
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Her parents were infected with COVID-19 last month, the maternity unit was operating under lockdown and their relatives live across closed borders, yet like millions of other babies, Bertille arrived without a hitch.

Arnaud Joal, a 34-year-old Frenchman, and Noemie Bouchet, a 30-year-old citizen of France and Switzerland, welcomed Bertille - for "heroine" or "bright maiden" - into the world in Geneva on April 9. Pregnant women worldwide are concerned about the possible impact of COVID-19, but Bouchet, a gynecologist, said she was optimistic the disease would leave no trace on Bertille, beyond regular tales of the unusual backdrop of her birth.

"The data for newborns are quite reassuring, there are few risks that they get infected, even fewer risks that complications occur," she said. The coronavirus epidemic forced Bouchet and Joal - a fellow gynecologist at Geneva's university hospital - to spend less time than usual in the maternity unit, where stays, as well as visits, are limited.

They were both infected a month ago with COVID-19, suffering relatively minor symptoms of the disease whose death toll in Switzerland reached 900 on Tuesday and confirmed cases number some 25,834. Border closures and French confinement measures bar their families, who live over the border in nearby France, from visiting their newest family member.

And with most stores closed in Switzerland, Joal said they were borrowing baby clothes until the restrictions are loosened. As for relatives in France, there have been video calls, but the couple is resigned to waiting to introduce their baby in person: French President Emmanuel Macron extended his country's lockdown until May 11, even as Switzerland plans to start loosening restrictions later this month.

"Her grandmothers will remind her that they were not able to see her right away and that it was difficult!" Bouchet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany slams Trump's WHO payment freeze

Germany slammed Wednesday the US decision to suspend payments to the World Health Organization WHO, as Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned against blaming others for the coronavirus crisis. US President Donald Trump announced the funding fre...

Deputies: Florida doctors who took down Trump flag arrested

Deputies in Florida said two doctors stole a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbors property. Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, and Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38, allegedly took the flag on April 7 while their two chi...

HC backs Mumbai police's order against fake social media posts

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the Mumbai polices order prohibiting dissemination of fake messages on social media was issued to protect citizens from incorrect information about COVID-19. Justice R K Deshpande refused to grant int...

Britain was too slow to act on COVID-19, opposition Labour leader says

The leader of Britains main opposition party on Wednesday accused the government of being too slow to impose a lockdown when the novel coronavirus first hit the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially refrained from approving the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020