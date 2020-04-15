Coronavirus: 13 fever clinics set up in Aurangabad city

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has set up 13 'fever clinics', which will help in detection of COVID-19 cases in the city. These clinics will screen people, who are suffering from fever or infections, and the suspected COVID-19 patients will be referred to the dedicated hospitals for further tests and treatment, a release issued by the district administration said.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai, who is also the district Guardian Minister, had recently held a meeting with the district officials, during which it was decided to set up such these 'COVID-19 fever clinics', it said. Total 2,500 beds have been made available in these clinics, the district administration said.

Meanwhile, the Aurangabad civic body, which has made it mandatory to people to wear masks while stepping out of homes, has so far collected Rs 89,500 from 177 offenders, the release said..

