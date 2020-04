Brazil health minister says Bolsonaro likely to fire him -sources

Brazilian Health Minister Henrique Mandetta told his team that President Jair Bolsonaro is likely to fire him this week, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, raising the prospect of turmoil in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mandetta told aides on Tuesday evening that he planned to remain in the job until Bolsonaro had chosen his replacement, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential conversations.

