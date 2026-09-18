Lula da Silva Holds Edge in Brazilian Runoff Poll

A recent Datafolha poll reveals that Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a slight lead over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a possible runoff election. Lula holds 46% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro's 44%, with the poll's margin of error keeping the race statistically tied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 03:45 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 03:45 IST
Lula da Silva Holds Edge in Brazilian Runoff Poll
Lula da Silva

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil maintains a narrow lead over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a possible runoff election, according to a recent Datafolha poll.

The poll, conducted on Thursday, shows Lula with 46% of the vote, while Bolsonaro is close behind at 44%.

Both candidates remain in a statistically tied position, owing to the poll's two percentage point margin of error, based on responses from 2,002 people.

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