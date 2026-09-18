Lula da Silva Holds Edge in Brazilian Runoff Poll
A recent Datafolha poll reveals that Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a slight lead over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a possible runoff election. Lula holds 46% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro's 44%, with the poll's margin of error keeping the race statistically tied.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil maintains a narrow lead over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a possible runoff election, according to a recent Datafolha poll.
The poll, conducted on Thursday, shows Lula with 46% of the vote, while Bolsonaro is close behind at 44%.
Both candidates remain in a statistically tied position, owing to the poll's two percentage point margin of error, based on responses from 2,002 people.