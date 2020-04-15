France regrets Trump's decision to cut WHO funding - govt spokeswoman

France regrets Trump's decision to cut WHO funding - govt spokeswomanReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:07 IST
France regrets U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to cut funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said on Wednesday.
Ndiaye was speaking after a cabinet meeting that decided on a 110 billion euros rescue package to support the economy through the coronavirus crisis.
Trump's move to halt funding to the WHO over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic prompted condemnation on Wednesday from world leaders who appealed for cooperation and unity.
