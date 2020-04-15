Left Menu
183 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally 1,936, two deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:03 IST
As many as 183 new coronavirus patients were reported in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city to 1,936, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The death toll due to the pandemic in the city rose to 113 with two patients succumbing during the day, it added.

On positive side, 17 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 181. Two hundred and sixty-one persons were admitted to hospitals in the city during the day for suspected virus infection, the BMC release added.

