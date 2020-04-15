Maharashtra, K'taka in bit of trouble due to spike in COVID-19 cases: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that both Maharashtra and Karnataka are in a bit of trouble due to spike in COVID-19 cases. "Bihar is not in so much trouble right now, but definitely, Maharashtra is in a bit of trouble, particularly Mumbai and as well as Karnataka," said Vardhan in a video conference meeting while speaking about surge in COVID-19 tally in the country.

"But I was happy to see the confidence of 3 secretaries more particularly when Maharashtra Secretary said with confidence 'we will take care of it'," he said. According to the ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 2,687 cases of which 259 patients have recovered/discharged while 178 patients have lost their lives due to the virus.

Karnataka has confirmed 277 positive COVID-19 cases, including 75 cured and discharged and 11 deaths. India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 11,933, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the total tally, 10197 cases are active while 1344 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated and 392 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.