Mexico president says U.N. slow in ensuring access to medical gear amid coronavirus

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that the United Nations has been slow in ensuring fair prices and equal access to medical equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

With cases of coronavirus rising rapidly in the country, Mexico has sought to supplement its limited supply of ventilators by purchasing equipment from China.

