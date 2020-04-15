COVID-19:Plasma enrichment technique to be used on trial basis in Delhi hospital

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:21 IST
For the first time plasma enrichment technique will be used to treat severely-ill COVID-19 patients on trial basis in a Delhi government hospital, officials said on Wednesday. According to an official, clinical trial of the plasma enrichment technique will be conducted at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

In the technique, antibodies from blood of patients, who have recovered from coronavirus, are used to treat severely infected patients. It is aimed at assessing the efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit complications in COVID patients. Convalescent plasma is an experimental procedure for coronavirus patients.

Later in a tweet, Lt Governor Anil Baijal said that the officials concerned have been advised to strictly adhere to guidelines and protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while dealing with patients. "Delhi to use plasma technique for treatment on trial basis to save life of critical COVID-19 patients. Advised all to strictly adhere to SOPs/guidelines & protocols issued by MoHFW while dealing with COVID-19 patients," the LG tweeted.

The official said that a five-member committee headed by ILBS Director S K Sarin had recommended use of this therapy to treat severally-ill coronavirus patients. "The Delhi government has received approval from the Union Health Ministry to use convalescent plasma technique on trial basis to save the life of severely-ill COVID-19 patients," official also said.

Earlier this month, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sought participation in a randomised controlled study to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit complications associated with coronavirus. Similarly, it also sought participation in the study on therapeutic plasma exchange in improving the clinical status of COVID-19 patients.

The committee headed by Sarin has proposed various measures to deal with increasing number of coronavirus cases in the national capital. The total number of cases in the national capital on Tuesday increased to 1561, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day.

