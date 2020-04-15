Left Menu
Aston Martin extends manufacturing suspensions by a week over coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:27 IST
Aston Martin is extending by a week the manufacturing suspensions in place at its two car factories, ahead of the arrival of its crucial first sport utility vehicle, whilst lockdown measures to combat coronavirus continue.

The luxury automaker, which secured fresh investment earlier this year after struggling since a stock market flotation in late 2018, is banking on the DBX model to drive sales in a new segment, appealing more to female buyers. On March 30, the company said the vehicle was on time for first deliveries to dealers in the summer "dependent on production and supply chains returning as currently anticipated" with its sites then due to open on April 20.

"Considering the current global and local position on suppliers and employees, the business is now extending this temporary suspension until Monday 27 April, subject to ongoing review of the changing circumstances," it said in a statement on Wednesday. "The business will look to resume operations as soon as it is reasonable to do so."

Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has not set a date for when it will reopen its facilities whilst Nissan said earlier this month that the production suspension at its Sunderland site will "continue throughout April."

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

