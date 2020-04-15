183 more test coronavirus positive in Mumbai; death toll 113

As many as 183 new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,936, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 113 in the city with two more patients, one of them a senior citizen, succumbing during the day, it added.

On positive side, 17 more patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the deadly disease, taking the number of cured cases to 181, the BMC said. As many as 261 persons were admitted to hospitals in the city during the day for suspected viral infection, the BMC said in a release.

According to the BMC, a 65-years-old man and another aged 50 died at civic-run Kasturba Hospital. "One of them had co-morbidities (pre-existing illnesses), while the other faced age-related factors," the civic body said.

Meanwhile, BEST sources said a 52-year-old employee of the undertaking's power wing died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday. According to BEST, the employee was admitted to hospital after he complained of fever and later on he tested positive for COVID-19.

The BMC said it has started 100 special screening clinics across the city. As many as 3,929 people have been screened at these clinics, where swabs of 1,541 coronavirus suspects have been collected so far for testing, it said.

The civic body also claimed that 857 of the total positive cases recorded so far were detected through contact tracing, containment measures and fever clinics..

