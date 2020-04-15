Five coronavirus patients die in Gujarat, death toll 33

Five more coronavirus patients died in Gujarat on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the state to 33, a senior health department official said. Three deaths were reported in Ahmedabad and one each in Vadodara and Surat, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

One of the deceased, a 14-year-old girl, suffered from a brain ailment, while a 45-year-old woman who died in Surat suffered from hypertension. Of three COVID-19 patients who died in Ahmedabad, a 55-year-old woman suffered from a heart disease.

Two others were a 40-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman, Ravi said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

