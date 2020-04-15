Five coronavirus patients die in Gujarat, death toll 33

Five coronavirus patients die in Gujarat, death toll 33PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:04 IST
Five more coronavirus patients died in Gujarat on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the state to 33, a senior health department official said. Three deaths were reported in Ahmedabad and one each in Vadodara and Surat, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.
One of the deceased, a 14-year-old girl, suffered from a brain ailment, while a 45-year-old woman who died in Surat suffered from hypertension. Of three COVID-19 patients who died in Ahmedabad, a 55-year-old woman suffered from a heart disease.
Two others were a 40-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman, Ravi said..
