UK fashion retailers Oasis, Warehouse fall into administration

British fashion retailers Oasis and Warehouse have fallen into administration, joining a growing list of store groups pushed over the edge by the coronavirus emergency.

Deloitte, appointed as administrator on Wednesday, said that 202 of the retailers' employees would be made redundant, 1,801 furloughed and 41 head office staff retained.

