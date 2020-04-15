Left Menu
Germany plans partial reopening of shops and schools - sources

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:29 IST
Germany wants to allow some shops to reopen next week while keeping social distancing rules in place, said two participants in a video conference on Wednesday between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany's 16 states.

Retailers whose shops are up to 800 sq metres would be allowed to open from next week, along with car dealerships and bookstores. Schools would open from May 4, initially for students in their final year of high school or primary school.

