COVID-19 patient 'misbehaves' with woman doctor at LNJP Hospital: Authorities

A COVID-19 patient at a Delhi hospital allegedly misbehaved with a woman doctor at the facility, hospital authorities said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, they said.

"A coronavirus patient became aggressive and threatened one of the female resident doctors. She was frightened and rushed towards duty room. She then locked herself along with others. This patient then called many more patients and threatened our staff," a senior official of the hospital alleged. However, police said they have not received any formal complaint in connection with the alleged incident.

