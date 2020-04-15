Left Menu
Development News Edition

127 new coronavirus cases in Guj, tally 766; five deaths

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:08 IST
127 new coronavirus cases in Guj, tally 766; five deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 766 as 127 new patients were detected on Wednesday, while five patients died, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 33, a senior official said. Eighty-eight new cases were reported in Ahmedabad city alone, which took the number of coronavirus cases in the city to 450.

Vadodara reported eight new cases on Wednesday, while Surat reported nine, taking the total number of cases in these cities to 121 and 51, respectively. Narmada district reported its first two cases on Wednesday, so did Botad and Kheda districts, with one case each.

Of the two patients in Narmada district, one had returned from Maharashtra, while other worked as a lab technician in Surat, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said. Bhavnagar reported two cases, Bharuch two, Rajkot six, Panchmahal three and Anand seven.

The state reported five deaths since Tuesday night. Three women patients died in Ahmedabad, a 14-year-old girl died in Vadodara, and a 45-year-old woman in Surat.

The girl from Vadodara suffered from a neurological disease, while the woman from Surat suffered from hypertension. Of the three women who died in Ahmedabad, a 55-year- old woman suffered from heart disease. Another woman, 65 years old, suffered from diabetes.

On the other hand, five patients recovered on Wednesday, which took the number of discharged patients in the state to 64. Of those discharged on Wednesday, four are from Ahmedabad, including an eight-year-old boy. One patient was discharged in Surat. As many as 3,213 samples were tested since Tuesday night, taking the total number of tests conducted to 19,197.

Out of 669 `active' patients, six are on ventilator. District-wise, Ahmedabad has reported 450 cases and 16 deaths, Vadodara 121 cases, Surat 51, Bhavnagar 26, Rajkot 24, Gandhinagar 16, Patan 14, Bharuch 13, Anand 17, Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur five each, Kutch and Mehsana four each, Porbandar three, Gir Somnath, Dahod, Narmada and Banaskantha two each, and Jamnagar, Morbi, Sabarkantha, Botad and Kheda one each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

New York coronavirus hospitalizations down for second day -governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus declined for a second day and that his states healthcare system has stabilized to the point that it could give ventilators to other states.C...

Study discloses barriers young adults face to seek help for eating disorders

Factors such as fear of being a burden to others, embarrassment, concern about others take, have been identified as some of the barriers that restrict young people to seek professional help for eating disorders. A new study has found that y...

Retailers' body seeks permission for contactless home delivery of goods

After the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA came out with guidelines that enabled ecommerce players to operate, the Retailers Association of India RAI on Wednesday urged the government to consider allowing all forms of home delivery of goods in ...

South African watchdog sends mask manufacturer to court for suspected price-gouging

A company believed to have hiked the price of face masks by 500 during the coronavirus epidemic has been sent to a South African court, and more prosecutions for suspected price gouging will follow, the competition watchdog said on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020