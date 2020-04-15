127 new coronavirus cases in Guj, tally 766; five deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 766 as 127 new patients were detected on Wednesday, while five patients died, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 33, a senior official said. Eighty-eight new cases were reported in Ahmedabad city alone, which took the number of coronavirus cases in the city to 450.

Vadodara reported eight new cases on Wednesday, while Surat reported nine, taking the total number of cases in these cities to 121 and 51, respectively. Narmada district reported its first two cases on Wednesday, so did Botad and Kheda districts, with one case each.

Of the two patients in Narmada district, one had returned from Maharashtra, while other worked as a lab technician in Surat, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said. Bhavnagar reported two cases, Bharuch two, Rajkot six, Panchmahal three and Anand seven.

The state reported five deaths since Tuesday night. Three women patients died in Ahmedabad, a 14-year-old girl died in Vadodara, and a 45-year-old woman in Surat.

The girl from Vadodara suffered from a neurological disease, while the woman from Surat suffered from hypertension. Of the three women who died in Ahmedabad, a 55-year- old woman suffered from heart disease. Another woman, 65 years old, suffered from diabetes.

On the other hand, five patients recovered on Wednesday, which took the number of discharged patients in the state to 64. Of those discharged on Wednesday, four are from Ahmedabad, including an eight-year-old boy. One patient was discharged in Surat. As many as 3,213 samples were tested since Tuesday night, taking the total number of tests conducted to 19,197.

Out of 669 `active' patients, six are on ventilator. District-wise, Ahmedabad has reported 450 cases and 16 deaths, Vadodara 121 cases, Surat 51, Bhavnagar 26, Rajkot 24, Gandhinagar 16, Patan 14, Bharuch 13, Anand 17, Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur five each, Kutch and Mehsana four each, Porbandar three, Gir Somnath, Dahod, Narmada and Banaskantha two each, and Jamnagar, Morbi, Sabarkantha, Botad and Kheda one each.

