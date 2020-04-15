Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank approves $13.95 million for COVID-19 response in Niger

The Niger COVID-19 Emergency Response Project will support the government’s plan by supporting the rapid procurement of critical medication and equipment needed for the treatment of coronavirus infections.

Updated: 15-04-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:46 IST
World Bank approves $13.95 million for COVID-19 response in Niger
The project will focus on strengthening preparedness through early screening, detection, and treatment of patients; as well as improved laboratory capacity and surveillance. Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank approved today a $13.95 million to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness in Niger.

The Niger COVID-19 Emergency Response Project will support the government's plan by supporting the rapid procurement of critical medication and equipment needed for the treatment of coronavirus infections. In addition, the project will support the government's campaign to mitigate the spread of coronavirus by raising awareness throughout the country of how to prevent the spread of the disease. The project will focus on strengthening preparedness through early screening, detection, and treatment of patients; as well as improved laboratory capacity and surveillance.

"It's essential to be proactive in dealing with the coronavirus. This program provides urgent support to Niger to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, limiting local transmission and reducing the health impact of COVID-19," said Joelle Beatrice Dehasse, World Bank Niger Country Manager.

The World Bank Group is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response, increase disease surveillance, improve public health interventions, and help the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs. It is deploying up to $160 billion in financial support over the next 15 months to help countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

SpiceJet operates first freighter flight to China to bring medical supplies to Hyd

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

In Syria, puppets show displaced children how to deal with coronavirus

Standing in colorful hula hoops carefully spaced to illustrate social distancing, young children in a camp in war-torn Syria give an enthusiastic welcome to a puppet show staged to teach them about the coronavirus. Volunteers visited the ca...

Trudeau says Canada's lockdown will last 'many more weeks'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canadas lockdown will last many more weeks and warned Canadians if the economy is reopened too soon, all the sacrifices they are making now might be for nothing as the country could see anot...

Without fanfare, Apple launches new iPhone for the budget-minded

Apple on Wednesday unveiled a new entry-level iPhone in a launch without fanfare, aiming to appeal to consumers facing a suddenly bleaker economic backdrop. The updated iPhone SE will start at 399, or less than half the price of its flagshi...

WB govt to provide relief to workers, families from Bengal stranded in other states: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her government will provide financial aid and relief to migrant workers and families from the state stranded outside due to the nationwide lockdown. Seventeen more peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020