World Bank approves $13.95 million for COVID-19 response in Niger

The World Bank approved today a $13.95 million to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness in Niger.

The Niger COVID-19 Emergency Response Project will support the government's plan by supporting the rapid procurement of critical medication and equipment needed for the treatment of coronavirus infections. In addition, the project will support the government's campaign to mitigate the spread of coronavirus by raising awareness throughout the country of how to prevent the spread of the disease. The project will focus on strengthening preparedness through early screening, detection, and treatment of patients; as well as improved laboratory capacity and surveillance.

"It's essential to be proactive in dealing with the coronavirus. This program provides urgent support to Niger to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, limiting local transmission and reducing the health impact of COVID-19," said Joelle Beatrice Dehasse, World Bank Niger Country Manager.

The World Bank Group is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response, increase disease surveillance, improve public health interventions, and help the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs. It is deploying up to $160 billion in financial support over the next 15 months to help countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery.

