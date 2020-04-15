Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish health minister to assess safety of elections this week or next

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:22 IST
Polish health minister to assess safety of elections this week or next

Poland's Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski will present his opinion on whether or not it is safe to carry out May presidential elections amidst the coronavirus pandemic at the end of this week or at the start of next week, he said on Wednesday.

"When I give the decision to the Polish prime minister, I will present it to the people...it'll be at the end of this week or the beginning of the next," Szumowski told Polish private broadcaster TVN.

He added that he believes Polish society will be grappling with the repercussions of the epidemic for between a year and two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus deaths approach 30,000 - Reuters tally

Total U.S. coronavirus deaths were approaching 30,000 on Wednesday, after a record single-day increase in COVID-19-related fatalities the prior day, according to a Reuters tally.The United States reported 2,364 deaths on Tuesday, far above ...

Notre-Dame's great bell tolls once more on anniversary of fire

A year on from the inferno that gutted Notre-Dame de Paris, the cathedrals great bell rang out across the capital on Wednesday in a tribute to the Gothic landmarks resilience and to the medics battling the coronavirus epidemic. The bourdon ...

Surgical masks worth Rs 12 lakh seized; one arrested

Police have seized 81,000 three ply surgical masks which were stocked for sale in the black market in view of the coronavirus outbreak, and arrested one person, an official said on Wednesday. The value of the seized masks was Rs 12.15 lakh,...

In Syria, puppets show displaced children how to deal with coronavirus

Standing in colorful hula hoops carefully spaced to illustrate social distancing, young children in a camp in war-torn Syria give an enthusiastic welcome to a puppet show staged to teach them about the coronavirus. Volunteers visited the ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020