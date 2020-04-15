Bezos and Zuckerberg join White House phone call on reopening U.S. economy

Jeff Bezos, the chief executive of Amazon.com Inc, and Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Inc's CEO, on Wednesday participated in a White House conference call about how to reopen the U.S. economy in light of the coronavirus pandemic, company spokespeople said.

The phone call followed an announcement Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump about the formation of an advisory council on how to open up the country, which includes other top U.S. executives such as Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin and Katie Paul in San Francisco Editing by Chris Reese)

