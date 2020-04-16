Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private hospital network plans to have its total workforce, patients tested for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 00:49 IST
Private hospital network plans to have its total workforce, patients tested for COVID-19

Thousands of healthcare workers and patients at country-wide facilities of a leading private hospital network will be tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure, the hospital group said on Wednesday. Healthcare workers from hospitals under Max Healthcare (18,000 workers), BLK Hospital (3,000) and Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai (3,000) will be tested over the next few weeks, officials said.

The announcement was made by senior officials of the hospital network in an online press conference addressed by Abhay Soi, Chairman, Max Healthcare and Chairman, Radiant Life Care Private Limited and Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare. "Patients being admitted will also be tested first. We want to ensure safety of all our employees and patients, especially our front-line healthcare staff," Soi told reporters.

Answering a question, he said the tests will be conducted free of cost. Max Healthcare, BLK Hospital and Nanavati Hospital are part of the Radiant Life Care Private Limited.

On Tuesday, authorities at Max Healthcare had said they planned to have COVID-19 tests conducted on its entire workforce and patients, spanning all its facilities in the country. The move comes in the wake of a doctor, a nurse and a non-medical staffer at Max Hospital, Saket here recently testing positive for coronavirus infection.

"The tests will be prioritised with admitted patients and new patients getting top priority, our front line health workers will be next and then doctors, nurses and other staff subsequently," Dr Budhiraja said. Pool testing will be used for the employees, while individual RT-PCR testing will be done for all the patients admitted in the hospital, he said.

Max Healthcare has 13 facilities in north India, offering services in over 30 medical disciplines. Of these, 10 facilities are located in Delhi-NCR and the others in Mohali, Bathinda and Dehradun, the group said. The total number of COVID-19 infections has crossed 12,000 while the death toll has surpassed 400 in the country, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gen.G clinch top seed in LCK playoffs

Gen.G came back from a game down to beat KT Rolster 2-1 and win the regular-season title in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring split. Gen.G 14-4 will be the top seed in the playoffs, earning direct entry into the best-of-five finals. KT...

Bengals RB Mixon reportedly plans holdout

With the NFL on hold, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is contemplating a holdout. According to The Athletic, Mixon requested a long-term deal before the start of the 2020 NFL regular season and the Bengals are prepared to play wit...

Amazon to shut French centres for five days over virus ruling

Online retailer Amazon said on Wednesday it would close its French distribution centres for five days after a court-ordered it to evaluate measures taken to protect workers from coronavirus. The sites would be closed from Thursday but emplo...

WarnerMedia in distribution deal for HBO Max with Charter

ATT Incs WarnerMedia signed a distribution agreement with Charter Communications Inc on Wednesday, allowing the cable operators customers to access its upcoming streaming service HBO Max.The platform, set for a launch next month, will be av...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020