Libya's internationally recognised government imposes 24-hour curfew for 10 days from April 17

Libya's internationally recognised government, in the west, imposed a 24-hour curfew for 10 days effective from Friday, April 17, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement.

Libya's National centre for disease control reported 36 cases of coronavirus in Libya and only one death.

(Writing by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.