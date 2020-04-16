159 more test positive for COVID-19 in Indore, count reaches 597 in district

A total of 159 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Indore on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 597 in the district, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia. Two more deaths, one on April 14 and another on the following day, have been confirmed due to the disease here.

"159 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore on April 15. One person passed away on April 15 and another passed away on April 14. Total positive cases stand at 597 in the district," Jadia said. With the two deaths, the toll due to the infection has reached 39 in the district.

Meanwhile, the 597 confirmed cases include 11 patients who are from other states who were living in Indore and tested positive for COVID-19 here. Indore is the worst-affected district in Madhya Pradesh by COVID-19. The state has 987 confirmed cases of the infection, according to the Union Ministry of Health on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

