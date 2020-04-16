Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Canada fails to make cut on reworked PGA Tour schedule

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 02:29 IST
Golf-Canada fails to make cut on reworked PGA Tour schedule

The PGA Tour is poised to announce a compacted calendar this week but the coronavirus-ravaged schedule will not include the Canadian Open due to cross-border travel restrictions between the United States and Canada, TSN.ca reported on Wednesday. The Safeway Open in Napa, California confirmed on Wednesday that it had been moved up into the Sept. 10-13 slot, between the season-ending Tour Championships and the rescheduled U.S. Open, becoming the opening event on the 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule.

The Canadian Open, currently scheduled for June 11-14, did not make the cut primarily due to border restrictions that limit non-essential travel between the U.S. and Canada. Anyone entering Canada from abroad is also subject to a 14-day quarantine period.

Canadian PGA Tour players were briefed on the decision during a Wednesday conference call with Golf Canada, said TSN. "It sucks," said Nick Taylor, winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. “This is definitely a tournament I circle on my calendar.

"This year, with so many Canadians playing on the PGA Tour and, for me, having my best year ever, it would have been great. But right now, getting back to golf seems a long way away.” The revised calendar, which is expected to be announced on Thursday, will begin with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas from June 11-14.

The PGA Tour restart is also not likely to include fans with restrictive health and safety guidelines in place in the United States to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The revamped schedule, according to Golf Digest, would include 13 tournaments concluding with the Tour Championship in Atlanta from Sept. 3-7.

The golf season would continue, however, with three marquee events with the rescheduled U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., (Sept. 17-20), the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin (Sept. 25-27) and the Masters at Augusta National (Nov. 12-15). The other majors, the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco has been rescheduled for Aug. 6-9 while the Open Championship at Royal St. George's was cancelled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

As Brazil's COVID-19 testing lags, available labs go unused

Despite Brazils backlog of more than 90,000 specimens awaiting coronavirus testing and a rising death toll, laboratories are idle due to a lack of materials, the agriculture ministry said. Brazils agriculture ministry told Reuters in a writ...

Weightlifting-IWF President Ajan resigns during corruption investigation

Tamas Ajan has resigned as president of the International Weightlifting Federation IWF while an investigation into alleged corruption is ongoing, the governing body said in a statement on Wednesday.Ajan, from Hungary, had been at the IWF si...

Science News Roundup: Cigar-shaped interstellar, fragment of wrecked planet; Space scientist use COVID-19 lockdown as dry run for Mars and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Cigar-shaped interstellar trespasser may be fragment of wrecked planetA reddish-colored cigar-shaped interstellar object called Oumuamua that is tumbling through our solar system may be ...

Clean-up crews tackle Valdez Marine Terminal oil spill in Alaska

Clean-up crews were working to contain an oil spill at the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Systems TAPS Valdez Marine Terminal, officials said on Wednesday, but the volume spilled was not preventing tankers from loading at the site.A sump overflow sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020