Trump will announce guidelines on reopening the economy Thursday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that data suggested the county had passed the peak on new infections with coronavirus, and said he would announce "new guidelines" for reopening the economy at a news conference on Thursday.

"We have passed the peak on new cases," Trump told his daily news briefing. "It's very exciting," he said.

