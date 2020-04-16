Trump will announce guidelines on reopening the economy Thursday

Trump will announce guidelines on reopening the economy ThursdayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 03:31 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that data suggested the county had passed the peak on new infections with coronavirus, and said he would announce "new guidelines" for reopening the economy at a news conference on Thursday.
"We have passed the peak on new cases," Trump told his daily news briefing. "It's very exciting," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump