Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Major U.S. airlines eyeing government loans after grants -sources

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 05:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 05:01 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Major U.S. airlines eyeing government loans after grants -sources

Several major U.S. airlines are preparing to apply this week for a $25 billion U.S. government loan program after winning billions in federal payroll grants, people familiar with the matter said, as the industry braces for a slow recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. United Airlines Holdings Inc, which unlike other major carriers had not yet disclosed its allotted payroll relief, said on Wednesday it would receive about $3.5 billion in direct grants and about $1.5 billion in a low-interest loan and issue warrants for Treasury to purchase about 4.6 million shares of common stock.

While some airlines had initially planned to tap only the $25 billion in federal payroll grants, there is now a growing realization that the terms of the separate $25 billion loan package may be significantly better than those available in capital markets, the people said. Treasury agreed in principle on Tuesday to award the payroll assistance to airlines but will not release the funds all at once.

It told airlines to apply by Friday if they want priority consideration for the loan package, according to documents posted on its website, and by April 30 to be ensured consideration. If there is any money left over, late applicants could receive funds at a later date. Cargo carriers also face the same timetable to apply for a $4 billion pool of funds.

An airline official told Reuters most airlines were expected to apply, partly because they would not be required to draw down the loan before the end of September and because the terms are favorable. Airlines will need to offer collateral like planes, spare parts and routes in exchange for the loans and warrants equal to 10% of the value of the loan. The expected applicants are in addition to American Airlines Group Inc, which confirmed on Tuesday it planned to apply for a $4.75 billion loan ahead of the Friday deadline for priority consideration. Alaska Airlines Inc also said it would apply for $1.1 billion in federal loans.

Among other large carriers, Southwest Airlines Co will likely apply, while United and Delta Air Lines were still considering, the people said. Spirit Airlines Inc is considering applying for the loans, a spokesman said. The budget carrier said on Tuesday it expected to "agree on terms soon" on the payroll assistance grants.

Airline shares closed mixed on Wednesday, with American ending 2.9% higher and United up 3.1%, while Southwest closed 5.6% lower and Delta was off 0.8%. Major airlines must repay 30% of the grant funds provided in the form of low-interest loans over 10 years and issue Treasury warrants equal to 10% of the value of the grants.

American, which will issue warrants on the payroll loan for the federal government to purchase 13.7 million shares at the April 9 closing price of $12.51, said on Wednesday that it would also issue warrants linked to the separate $4.75 billion loan for about 38 million shares at the same April 9 price. The warrants do no have any voting rights, it said. On the loan application due by April 30, airlines must describe any changes they expect to make in employment levels through the end of the year. Under the terms of the payroll aid, airlines must keep their workforce until Sept. 30.

Airlines must refrain from paying dividends or stock buybacks, and set limits on executive compensation until a year after the loans are repaid in full. "Those are absolutely fair things that we were asked to do and we're certainly not complaining about them," American Chief Executive Doug Parker told CNBC on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Only a COVID-19 vaccine will allow return to 'normalcy': UN chief

A COVID-19 vaccine may be the only thing that can bring back normalcy, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday, hoping for just that before the end of the year. A safe and effective vaccine may be the only tool that can return ...

Bettors flocking toward NFL draft props

The NFL Draft is providing some welcome action for sports bettors, and at least a short-term boost for sportsbooks hit hard by the shutdown of all major sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. PointsBet is offering approximately 175 markets...

Iranian vessels come dangerously close to American military ships -US military

Eleven vessels from Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy IRGCN came dangerously close to U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf, the U.S. military said on Wednesday, calling the moves dangerous and provocative. While such inter...

IMF's Georgieva wants to triple concessional financing for poor countries

The International Monetary Fund is looking to triple its concessional financing for the poorest countries to over 18 billion to help them respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020