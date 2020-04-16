Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,866, deaths by 315 - RKI

Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,866, deaths by 315 - RKIReuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-04-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 11:28 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,866 to 130,450, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, meaning the number of new infections rose for a second consecutive day.
The reported death toll has risen by 315 to 3,569, the tally showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Robert Koch Institute