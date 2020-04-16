Left Menu
With several pharmacies shut in Indore, locals say finding it hard to get medicines

Indore residents are facing difficulties in getting medicines as several pharmacies in the city are closed amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 16-04-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 11:47 IST
Visuals from Dawa Bazaar, Indore.. Image Credit: ANI

Indore residents are facing difficulties in getting medicines as several pharmacies in the city are closed amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. According to local resident Jaishree Soni, she has visited about 10 pharmacies seeking medicines for her son but has still not got them.

"I have visited 10 shops but I did not get my medicine. They saying their stocks have not arrived. Several shops are closed," she said. Another local, Ashish Goswami said: "My father is a kidney patient. I am not getting his medicines anywhere."

Nirmal Jain, Secretary, Indore Chemist Association said that said some medical shops are closed due to the absence of staff and others due to coronavirus fear. "Dawa Bazaar was established in 1990 and there are now 550 shops of medicines. Some shops are shut due to absence of staff and others due to fear of coronavirus. Stocks are arriving and available but we are facing some stocks issue as customers are panic buying. Stocks are available with retailers and people are also getting medicine. But the issue is that people are buying medicines for three to four months," he said.

Suresh Tiwari, a retailer said that there are issues of shortages especially medicines for cardiac and diabetic patients. "60 per cent shops of Dawa Bazaar are closed. Some people are also hoarding stocks," he said. Ravi Gupta, board member, Dawa Bazaar Association said that shops in Dawa Bazaar are closed due to problems in supplies.

"There are problems in supplies of medicines of heart, sugar and blood pressure patients. There are problems with supplies and transportation. Shops in Dawa Bazaar are closed because they are facing problems in supplies," he said. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore, Dr Praveen Jadia said that the district collector has taken cognizance of the issue and discussions are being held with chemist associations to ensure smooth supply of medicines.

According to latest estimates, MGM College Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal there are 597 Covid19 positive cases in Indore. (ANI)

