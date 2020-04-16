Twenty sailors remain in hospital after French navy coronavirus outbreak

Around 20 French sailors remain in hospital following a large outbreak of the coronavirus in the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle's naval group, a spokesman for the French navy said on Thursday. "There are about 20 at the moment in hospital. Out of the 20, one is in the re-animation ward and in a stable case," spokesman Eric Lavault told RMC radio.

On Wednesday, the French armed forces ministry said 1,767 marines - nearly all from the Charles de Gaulle carrier itself - had been evaluated and at least 668 had tested positive for the virus.

