Captain Tom, 99-year old veteran, completes walk raising $15 million for UK health service

Captain Tom, a 99-year old British veteran, completed 100 laps of his garden on Thursday, raising 12.2 million pounds ($15.24 million) for Britain's state-run National Health Service as it battles the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 0.8004 pounds)

