Captain Tom, 99-year old veteran, completes walk raising $15 million for UK health service

Captain Tom, 99-year old veteran, completes walk raising $15 million for UK health serviceReuters | London | Updated: 16-04-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:08 IST
Captain Tom, a 99-year old British veteran, completed 100 laps of his garden on Thursday, raising 12.2 million pounds ($15.24 million) for Britain's state-run National Health Service as it battles the coronavirus pandemic.
($1 = 0.8004 pounds)
