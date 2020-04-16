Etihad says has full support from state owner, to resume flights in May

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has the full support of its state shareholder, its chief executive said on Thursday as the airline announced a partial resumption of passenger flights from May 1.

"The cumulative gains achieved by our ongoing transformation, and the unwavering support of our shareholder, has left us in a relatively strong position to withstand any instability," Tony Douglas said in a statement.

