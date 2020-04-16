Etihad says has full support from state owner, to resume flights in May

Etihad says has full support from state owner, to resume flights in MayReuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:16 IST
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has the full support of its state shareholder, its chief executive said on Thursday as the airline announced a partial resumption of passenger flights from May 1.
"The cumulative gains achieved by our ongoing transformation, and the unwavering support of our shareholder, has left us in a relatively strong position to withstand any instability," Tony Douglas said in a statement.
