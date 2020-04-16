Naqvi directs 30 state waqf boards’ to ensure strict lockdown during Ramadan month

Union Minister for Minority Affairs & Chairman, Central Waqf Council, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today interacted with senior officials of more than 30 state waqf boards through video conferencing and directed them to ensure strict and honest implementation of lockdown, curfew, and social distancing in view of Corona pandemic during the holy month of Ramadan, which will begin from 24th April.

Shri Naqvi directed the state waqf boards' officials to create awareness among the people to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals during the holy month of Ramadan staying inside their home.

It is to be noted that more than 7 lakh registered Mosques, Eidgah, Imambada, Dargah and other religious, social institutions come under the state waqf boards across the country. Central Waqf Council is the regulatory body of state waqf boards in India.

On the occasion, Shri Naqvi said that we should cooperate with health workers, security forces, administrative officers, sanitation workers; they are working for our safety and well-being even by putting their own life at risk in this Corona pandemic. We should also demolish rumors and misinformation being spread about quarantine and isolation centers by creating awareness among the people that such centers are only meant to protect the people, their families and the society from the Corona pandemic.

Shri Naqvi told all the state waqf boards and religious and social organizations that we should remain cautious of any type of fake news and conspiracies aimed at creating misinformation. The authorities have been working for the safety and well-being of all citizens of the country without any discrimination. Such type of rumors and conspiracies are nefarious design to weaken the fight against Corona. Senior We should work united to win this fight against Corona by defeating any type of rumor, misinformation, and conspiracy.

Shri Naqvi asked the officials of all the state waqf boards to play an active and effective role to ensure that the people follow the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry, State Governments and the Central Waqf Council strictly and honestly while fulfilling religious responsibilities during the holy month of Ramadan staying inside their home.

Shri Naqvi said that in view of the challenges of Corona pandemic, all the religious-social activities and mass gathering in all the temples, gurudwaras, churches and other religious & social places of the country have been stopped. Similarly, any mass gathering in all mosques and other Muslim religious places in the country has also been stopped.

Shri Naqvi said that due to the Corona pandemic, the religious leaders and religious and social organizations from all regions of the country, have appealed to the people to offer prayers and perform all other religious rituals staying inside their home during the holy month of Ramadan and strictly follow the guidelines of lockdown and social distancing. Most of the Muslim nations of the world have also banned mass gathering at mosques and other religious places during the holy month of Ramadan.

Shri Naqvi said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in cooperation with all the State Governments, has been working effectively for the safety and well-being of the people. The cooperation of the people has brought great relief to India in the war against Corona. But still, several challenges are there before the country. We can defeat these challenges of the Corona pandemic by following all the guidelines of the Central and state governments strictly and honestly in toto.

Shri Naqvi appealed to the people to follow the guidelines of lockdown and social distancing and perform all religious rituals of Ramadan staying inside their home. We should also pray that India and the entire world get rid of the Corona pandemic.

Senior officials from state waqf boards such as Uttar Pradesh (Shia & Sunni), Andhra Pradesh, Bihar (Shia & Sunni), Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, Telangana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and others participated in the video conferencing.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.