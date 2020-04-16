Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt not partnered with NGO to conduct door-to-door COVID-19 sanitization

Toni said the letter, dated 2 April 2020, which is on the Department of Social Development’s official letterhead and bears his signature, is legitimate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:07 IST
Govt not partnered with NGO to conduct door-to-door COVID-19 sanitization
Toni warned members of the public that the department has not contracted or partnered with any organization to conduct door-t- door sanitization for COVID-19.

The Social Development Acting Director-General, Mzolisi Toni, says the department has not contracted or partnered with any organization to conduct door-to-door sanitization for COVID-19.

This follows a letter circulating on social media platforms, which authorizes Scientology Volunteer Ministries, a non-profit organization (NPO), to render sanitizing services to the National Department of Social Development and Social Development's provincial facilities during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Toni said the letter, dated 2 April 2020, which is on the Department of Social Development's official letterhead and bears his signature, is legitimate.

However, Toni said the only agreement that existed between the department and Scientology Volunteer Ministries was a once-off agreement that involved the fumigation of its premises and facilities.

To date, Toni said, the NPO has rendered free fumigation services at the department's head office in Pretoria, the Gauteng Social Development head office in Johannesburg and a number of department facilities in the Gauteng region.

"Unfortunately, due to the fact that there are currently people going door-to-door claiming to represent the Scientology Volunteer Ministries and carrying out "COVID-19 sanitization" on behalf of the department, the department and the Scientology Volunteer Ministries have agreed to terminate the fumigation agreement.

"The department acknowledges the good work of the church but cannot be drawn into misrepresentation when the prime focus of the department is on rolling out interventions to mitigate against COVID-19," Toni said.

Toni warned members of the public that the department has not contracted or partnered with any organization to conduct door-t- door sanitization for COVID-19.

He advised members of the public to remain vigilant of opportunists and criminals, who want to take advantage of them during the lockdown period.

Toni said that under no circumstances would he direct an Accounting Officer of another public entity or organization, or a household to use an NPO for unsolicited services, "more so when the services in question do not relate to the core mandate of the department".

"The Department of Social Development is committed to playing a role in offering services and relief to vulnerable groups during the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Toni said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan chides Pak's top health advisor for not taking SC hearing on COVID-19 seriously

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has chided his advisor on health for his irresponsible attitude and failing to brief the Supreme Court on the efforts of his government to contain the disease, as the number of coronavirus cases in the cou...

Department interventions ensuring required availability of fertilizers to farmers

To deal with the turbulent situation arising out of COVID-19 Pandemic outbreak Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D V Sadananda Gowda, Mos Shri Mansukh Mandaviya and Secretary Department of Fertilizers Shri Chhabilendra Raul...

UK set to extend lockdown as COVID-19 deaths continue to rise

The UK government is preparing to formally extend the initial three-week strict social distancing measures imposed last month to try and curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic as the countrys death toll from COVID-19 crosses 12,8...

Anupam Kher condemns attack on medical team in Moradabad

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday condemned the Moradabad stone-pelting incident in which a medical team was injured. The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter to condemn the incident and also called out some peoples silence over the matter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020