Malaysia reports 110 new coronavirus cases with one new death

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:12 IST
Malaysia reported 110 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 5,182.

The health ministry also reported one new death, taking the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 84.

