Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oman isolates tourist textile market amid coronavirus fears

Reuters | Muscat | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:28 IST
Oman isolates tourist textile market amid coronavirus fears
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Oman locked down a textile market in a town popular with tourists over coronavirus fears as the Gulf Arab state reported more than 100 new infections on Thursday, mostly among foreign residents, to take its count above 1,000. The sultanate earlier this month closed off Muscat governorate, which includes the capital, after locking down the town of Muttrah, home to one of the country's oldest souqs, due to the spread of infection among low-income migrant workers.

Oman's health minister said a textile market in Southeastern governorate's Jalan Bani Bu Ali town, home to historic watchtowers and a fort, would be isolated from 4 a.m. Thursday until further notice after 12 infections were detected there. Gulf Arab states have reported a rise in infections among low-wage migrant workers in overcrowded housing despite measures to combat the disease, including halting passenger flights, imposing curfews and closing most public venues.

Millions of migrant workers, mostly from Asia, make up the backbone of Gulf economies and work in sectors that have been hit by the pandemic. Some governments are trying to arrange repatriation flights for jobless foreign workers or those whose residencies have expired and will not be renewed. The six Gulf states have recorded more than 19,000 cases with over 100 deaths. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have the largest infection counts at above 5,000.

In Kuwait, state-owned Kuwait National Petroleum Co said on Thursday it was setting up centers in three districts that can shelter up to 7,000 "marginalized" foreign workers to aid government containment efforts, state media reported. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have said they will use shuttered schools to rehouse expatriate workers from cramped quarters.

Gulf Arab states have boosted the capacity to handle any surge in coronavirus cases. The UAE's Dubai emirate set up a 3,000-bed field hospital in the exhibition halls of its World Trade Centre. Bahrain converted the multi-story car park of a military hospital into a 130-bed intensive care unit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

India is procuring coronavirus testing kits from South Korea and China: Govt sources.

India is procuring coronavirus testing kits from South Korea and China Govt sources....

TPCI urges govt to open meat export production units amid surge in overseas demand

Trade Promotion Council of India TPCI on Thursday urged the government to consider opening of the animal husbandry sector completely as huge demand for meat products is arising in countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Eg...

Sports Ministry holds virtual meeting with 11 NSFs, discusses future plans

Continuing its dialogue with various stakeholders, the Sports Ministry on Thursday held a virtual meeting with 11 more National Sports Federations NSFs and discussed their future plans, keeping in mind the Tokyo Olympics and beyond. The mee...

India looking at procuring medical equipment from Germany, the US, the UK, Malaysia, Japan and France to fight COVID-19: Govt sources.

India looking at procuring medical equipment from Germany, the US, the UK, Malaysia, Japan and France to fight COVID-19 Govt sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020