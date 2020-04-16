Left Menu
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:44 IST
Spain's death toll from coronavirus rises to 19,130 - health ministry
Representative Image

The total number of people who have died from the new coronavirus in Spain rose to 19,130, the Spanish health ministry said on Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, 551 people died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, up from 523 the previous day, the ministry said.

The overall number of cases of those infected in the country rose to 182,816, from 177,633 on Wednesday.

