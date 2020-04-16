Philippine c.bank cuts rates to counter coronavirus blow to economy

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:46 IST
The Philippine central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points in an off-cycle move on Thursday, to support an economy in what the bank's governor has called a once-in-a-lifetime crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak. The cut, the year's third such move, took the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility to a record low of 2.75%. The central bank cut the policy rate by 25 bps in February and by 50 bps in March. It has cancelled its May 21 policy meeting.

"Monetary policy works with a lag and it is the sense of the MB (Monetary Board) that a cut of 125 bps for the first half of the year is appropriate," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno told reporters. Diokno has flagged the need for "deeper" rate cuts as the Philippines, like many countries, grapples with the severe economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reported infections crossed 2.05 million and more than 136,600 people have died worldwide, according to a Reuters tally. The Philippines has reported 5,660 cases, the highest in Southeast Asia, and 362 deaths. The Philippines, among the first regional nations to take drastic measures against the virus by ordering quarantine for half of the population of more than 107 million, is forecast to post zero growth this year in the government's best case scenario.

The Philippines "is now facing a once-in-a-lifetime crisis" calling for "bolder but appropriate moves" by the central bank, Diokno said on Sunday. The central bank has the authority to slash banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 200 bps points more this year. That will be on top of its cut of 200 bps last month in the ratio to boost liquidity in the economy.

Curbs for nearly a month on movement and gatherings in and around the capital, Manila, have dampened domestic consumption, a key driver of economic growth. Alex Holmes, economist at Capital Economics, said Thursday's policy rate cut will not be the last move from the central bank given that the economic activity in the Philippines is "collapsing".

He expects the Philippine economy to contract 4% this year versus last year's 5.9%. "As such, we think it is only a matter of time before more easing is announced", Holmes said.

