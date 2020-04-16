Sanofi teams up with U.S. firm Luminostics on developing COVID-19 testing app

Sanofi teams up with U.S. firm Luminostics on developing COVID-19 testing appReuters | Paris | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:41 IST
French healthcare company Sanofi and U.S. start-up technology company Luminostics said they were joining up to work on developing a smartphone-based self-testing solution to see if someone has the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Luminostics would contribute its proprietary technology for consumer-diagnostics for COVID-19 testing while Sanofi would bring its clinical research testing experience and capabilities, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
