Sanofi teams up with U.S. firm Luminostics on developing COVID-19 testing app

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:41 IST
French healthcare company Sanofi and U.S. start-up technology company Luminostics said they were joining up to work on developing a smartphone-based self-testing solution to see if someone has the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Luminostics would contribute its proprietary technology for consumer-diagnostics for COVID-19 testing while Sanofi would bring its clinical research testing experience and capabilities, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

