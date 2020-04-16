Left Menu
COVID-19: Clinical trial of plasma enrichment technique to begin in 3-4 days, says Kejriwal

Updated: 16-04-2020 18:17 IST
Doctors will conduct the clinical trial of plasma enrichment technique to treat severely-ill coronavirus patients in the next three to four days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. Addressing an online briefing, the chief minister said, "If the trial is successful, we will be able to save the lives of serious COVID-19 patients." Under the plasma enrichment technique, antibodies from the blood of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are used to treat severely infected patients. It is aimed at assessing the efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit complications in COVID-patients Kejriwal further said the condition of several COVID-19 patients, who were admitted to hospitals in last week of March and first week of April, is improving now and many of them will be discharged in the next three-four days.

"With collective efforts, we will be able to contain coronavirus in Delhi," Kejriwal said. He said 15 lakh people in the national capital have applied for ration cards and the Delhi government has been providing food to 10 lakh people everyday.

