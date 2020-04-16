26 test positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi, one more succumbs to virus

Twenty six persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi here on Thursday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 86, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, a person succumbed to coronavirus and the total number of deaths in Dharavi stands at nine.

According to the State Health Department, 165 more people tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 3081. Maharashtra's first COVID-19 patient was detected on March 9 when a couple from Pune tested positive. They were treated successfully and discharged after 14 days treatment on March 23.

A total of 259 patients have recovered till now in Maharashtra and discharged from hospitals, the State Health Department added. (ANI)

