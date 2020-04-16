Left Menu
Development News Edition

26 test positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi, one more succumbs to virus

Twenty six persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi here on Thursday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 86, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:21 IST
26 test positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi, one more succumbs to virus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Twenty six persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi here on Thursday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 86, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, a person succumbed to coronavirus and the total number of deaths in Dharavi stands at nine.

According to the State Health Department, 165 more people tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 3081. Maharashtra's first COVID-19 patient was detected on March 9 when a couple from Pune tested positive. They were treated successfully and discharged after 14 days treatment on March 23.

A total of 259 patients have recovered till now in Maharashtra and discharged from hospitals, the State Health Department added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Polish coalition partner pushes to extend president's term

Members of Polands governing coalition on Thursday sought opposition support for a two-year extension of the presidents term because of the difficulty of holding an election next month under coronavirus restrictions. Polands ruling national...

Prince William opens new UK emergency COVID-19 hospital

Prince William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, has opened an emergency COVID-19 hospital built in just eight days in the exhibition centre of Britains second city, Birmingham. William, the Duke of Cambridge, opened the new NHS Nightingale...

Switzerland to ease bankruptcy rules for businesses hit by coronavirus

New rules aimed at preventing a wave of coronavirus-related bankruptcies among businesses will take effect on April 20, Switzerlands government said on Thursday, part of its efforts to keep job losses at a minimum.The regulation provides te...

Ukrainian artists live-stream from their studios during lockdown

Ukrainian brothers Nikita and Egor Zigura work on their sculpture of a giant fingerprint as art enthusiasts look on via a live-streaming internet link and make bids for the developing work.The online auction is part of a new Stay Art Home s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020