Left Menu
Development News Edition

12.59 per cent of India's COVID-19 tests done in Mumbai: BMC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:30 IST
12.59 per cent of India's COVID-19 tests done in Mumbai: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday claimed that it had conducted over 27,000 COVID-19 tests, which is 12.59 per cent of the total number of tests carried out in the country so far. In a press release, the civic body also claimed that there has been no community transmission of the infection in Mumbai, which has reported over 2,000 coronavirus cases so far.

It had conducted 27,397 COVID-19 tests till April 13, against 2,17,554 tests carried out across the country, the BMC said. This shows that 12.59 per cent of the total number of tests conducted across the country were carried out in Mumbai alone, it said.

The civic body further informed that it had decided to conduct tests for asymptomatic patients only after seven days of quarantine to avoid the possibility of "false negatives". "It is observed that test results of asymptomatic patients often came out negative if they were conducted within seven days of quarantine. In medical terms such tests are called false negative," the release stated.

Until now, the BMC was conducting swab tests of high- risk contacts of positive patients as soon as they were quarantined. According to the release, the civic body has set up 97 fever clinics across the city and 3,585 persons were screened at these facilities, which are located near containment zones where one or more COVID-19 cases were reported.

Of the 912 persons tested at these clinics, only five were found to be positive, thus ruling out the possibility of community transmission, the civic body claimed. "Since the fever clinics are located in congested areas and slum pockets in the city, where only five out of 912 persons tested positive for COVID-19, it shows that only 0.54 per cent people were infected. This shows that there is no community transmission in Mumbai municipal limits," it said.

The release also stated that over 6,000 people had used the civic body's helpline for medical advice about coronavirus. PTI KK ARU KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak terms as 'historic, timely' G-20 debt-relief initiative for poor countries fighting coronavirus

Cash-strapped Pakistan on Thursday termed as historic and timely the G-20 countries decision to halt debt payments by the worlds poorest nations struggling to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a pr...

IMF steering committee says will review adequacy of IMF resources

The steering committee of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it would continue to review the adequacy of the global lenders resources as it works to help its 189 member countries respond to the coronavirus pandemic.In a joint ...

ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi

The Enforcement Directorate ED has filed a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, trusts liked to the Jamaat and others, officials said on Thursday. They said an Enforcement Case Information Report ECIR...

INTERVIEW-'We can't allow it': Mexico rights watchdog eyes sex trafficking

Mexico cannot keep allowing people to fall victim to human trafficking networks, its new human rights ombudsman has said, warning it will be especially vigilant over sexual exploitation.Rosario Piedra said the National Human Rights Commissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020