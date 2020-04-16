eSwatini records first coronavirus death - health minister

The Kingdom of eSwatini has recorded its first death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said on Thursday.

Nkosi added that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, which borders South Africa and was formerly known as Swaziland, had risen to 17.

