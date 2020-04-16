Left Menu
Development News Edition

eSwatini records first coronavirus death - health minister

Reuters | Mbabane | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:09 IST
eSwatini records first coronavirus death - health minister

The Kingdom of eSwatini has recorded its first death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said on Thursday.

Nkosi added that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, which borders South Africa and was formerly known as Swaziland, had risen to 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: East Delhi district admin asks RWAs to encourage people to download 'Aarogya Setu' app

The East Delhi district administration has asked all Resident Welfare Associations to encourage people to download coronavirus tracking mobile application Aarogya Setu. The app, available on both Android and iOS mobile platforms, has been d...

Corona lockdown: First time in 167 years, railways didn't ferry passengers on its birthday

The Indian Railways turned 167 on Thursday but for the first time ever in its over one-and-half-century-old life, it celebrated its birthday with its trains standing idle in yards and without carrying passengers amid the nationwide lockdown...

4 hospital staffers, civic official test coronavirus positive

An assistant professor, two resident doctors and a nurse of AhmedabadsKidney Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. Apart from these medical staff of the government-run hospital, an assistant municipal co...

Rate of doubling of number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has come down: health minister Rajesh Tope.

Rate of doubling of number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has come down health minister Rajesh Tope....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020