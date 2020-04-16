Mexican president says govt to concentrate public money disbursements in May and June

Mexican president says govt to concentrate public money disbursements in May and JuneReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:15 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said his government would concentrate disbursement of public money to stimulate the economy in May and June to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
