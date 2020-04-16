Shamli woman gives birth to quadruplets in Panipat

A woman from neighbouring Shamli district gave birth to four children at a hospital in Haryana’s Panipat, officials said on Thursday

The women and her three sons and a daughter are doing well, they said

She is a resident of Khandravli village but had gone to Panipat for the delivery, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

