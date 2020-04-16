Left Menu
North Dakota governor issues guidelines to reopen state May 1 -statement

16-04-2020
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum issued guidelines for reopening the state as soon as May 1 in a statement issued late Wednesday, according to a statement from his office.

The state's commerce department will work with business associations to develop new safety procedures for a gradual, safe reopening, according to a statement issued by his office.

Safety measures could include daily disinfection, mandatory health protocols, and limits on the number of customers who can enter a business. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

