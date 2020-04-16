Left Menu
FMN Group activates action plan to support Nigeria in fight against COVID-19

FMN initiated a global supply chain plan to help provide The Nigerian Government with tangible, and tactical support during the global economic lockdown.

Updated: 16-04-2020 20:00 IST
The team scaled through varying national restrictions on medical supply procurement, limited stock, transport restrictions, but stayed resolute in the race to help Nigeria manage and flatten the curve. Image Credit: ANI

Further strengthens the fight to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus by redeeming a $280 million pledge to the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID); FMN (FMNplc.com) weathers herculean supply chain challenges to procure $1.5 million worth of medical supplies for Nigeria which will rapidly beef up the Nigerian COVID-19 testing capability; Commenced deployment of an $840,000 food relief packages to vulnerable communities in 12 states across the Nation.

Ever Since the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality in Nigeria, the Federal government has been motivated to prepare a comprehensive response and mobilize resources to curtail the spread of the virus. To achieve this, Nigeria's private sector would need to get involved, get productive and deliver tangible support to the government. Nigeria currently has 373 confirmed cases, 11 deaths and 99 recoveries from the COVID-19 virus thus far in Nigeria.

Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC (FMN Group) mandated by its unwavering commitment, sense of duty to Nigeria spanning the past 60 years, activated an action plan to support the government in the fight against the coronavirus.

Kicking off this plan with a redemption of the Group's 1 Billion Naira pledge to the CBN-led Nigerian Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19. It also commenced an $840,000 food relief distribution activity spanning 12 Nigerian States, delivering food supplies to the most vulnerable communities hit by National lockdown.

The COVID-19 scourge has also necessitated global economies to implement restrictions to ensure their frontline responders have sufficient medical supplies and personal protection equipment (PPE) to combat the virus. As such, the supply chain of medical supplies in these unprecedented times has been severely impacted globally.

FMN initiated a global supply chain plan to help provide The Nigerian Government with tangible, and tactical support during the global economic lockdown. This initiative was spearheaded by the philanthropic Industrialist John Coumantaros, Chairman of the FMN Group. Planning involved the leadership of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), vendors from 5 Nations, multiple logistics partners, and a tireless team drawn from the FMN group's operational leadership. The team scaled through varying national restrictions on medical supply procurement, limited stock, transport restrictions, but stayed resolute in the race to help Nigeria manage and flatten the curve.

The medical supplies being facilitated:

331,000 pieces of PPE (N95 Masks, Coveralls, Protective gloves, Protective eyewear) enough to provide regular use for 10,000 Nigerian health care professionals over two months.

35,000 laboratory-based testing capacity

100/day field-testing capacity

75 Ventilators to be distributed through the NCDC

In a statement by the Group Chief Operating Officer, Boye Olusanya to kick off the FMN COVID-19 response action: "To reduce the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak, FMN will continue to work with the Federal Government and related agencies to provide relief materials. The safety of Nigerians is paramount to us, so we encourage all Nigerians to adhere to the necessary protective measures against the virus and its spread."

FMN relying on its 60-year-old profile as an industrial investor in Nigeria's critical industries and a significant contributor to Nigeria's quest to feed itself is bringing its biggest strength to the table, using its global supply chain network to help Nigeria defend itself against COVID-19.

(With Inputs from APO)

