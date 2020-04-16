COVID-19: Toll raises to 13 in K'taka; 36 new cases reported

Karnataka reported its 13th COVID-19 death overall while 36 people tested positive, the highest single day tally so far, taking the total number of infections in the state to 315 on Thursday, the health department said. With the spike in the number of cases and deaths, the government said, it "unfortunately" did not get 100 per cent cooperation from the people with regard to the lockdown.

A 66-year old man from the city, on ventilator support since April 10 after being referred to the Victorial Hospital from a private hospital, died on Wednesday, the department said on Thursday. According to the bulletin by the department, as many as 36 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. This is the highest number of positive cases in a day so far in the state.

"As of 5:00 PM on April 16, cumulatively 315 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 13 deaths and 82 discharges," it said. Out of 220 active cases, 218 patients (including one pregnant woman) are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while two are in Intensive Care unit.

"Unfortunately we did not get that 100 per cent cooperation for the lockdown, it is very much evident... unfortunately I should agree with you that we did not get the 100 per cent cooperation," Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar told reporters here.

He was reponding to a question about the effectiveness of lockdown with the state witnessing increase in cases. "We have decided to focus on containment measures to control the spread of virus further...by tomorrow we will let you know what area will come under containment zone, after that we will also mark buffer zones. We will take measures so that people don't come out," he said.

Monitoring of these places would be stepped up, he said. Among the 36 patients newly tested positive, as many as 22 are contacts of patients already tested positive, five are with travel history to Delhi (repeat test), three are linked to a pharma company in Mysuru.

While contact history of four was being traced, one had history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), and the other with Influenza Like Illness(ILI). An 18-month old girl is among four minors who tested positive in the fresh cases.

Belagavi accounted for 17 of the new cases and Vijayapura seven. Kumar said Vijayapura, that was a corona-free district just four days ago, today has 17 cases.

"All 17 cases are from just two families. One family 7 and the other 10. Their primary contact is from Maharashtra. So far samples of 270 people with contacts to the two families have been collected and sent for testing. The place of their residence has been declared as containment and buffer zone, and has been sealed," he said.

The bulletin said, nine out of 315 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka so far were transit passengers of Kerala. From across the state most number of infections have been reported in Bengaluru urban with 76 cases, followed by Mysuru 61 and Belagavi 36.

Out of total 82 patients discharged so far 35 are from Bengaluru, 12 from Mysuru, eight each from Chikkaballapura and Dakshina Kannada; while among the dead are three each from Kalaburagi and Bengaluru urban, two from Chikkaballapura, and one each from Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijapura, Gadag and Tumakuru. A total of 13,724 samples were tested so far, out of which 1,241 on Thursday alone.

So far 13,074 samples, including 1,169 on Thursday, have returned negative in testing. Responding to a question, Kumar said, a total of 49 cases linked to pharma company Jubilant in Nanjanagudu has come out as positive while 46 cases linked to Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat have tested positive and their contacts are about 48 people.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday inaugurated Mobile labs for COVID-19 here. A report from Mangaluru said no new COVID-19 case was reported in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts for the 12th consecutive day.

Of the 12 detected cases in Dakshina Kannada district, nine people have been discharged and only three are currently active, it said quoting officials. In Udupi, one person remains under treatment at the TMA Pai hospital.

Two others tested positive in the district had been discharged after full recovery in the past few days..

